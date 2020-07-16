Big Kids: Kids Crashing Work Calls Isn’t Cute Anymore

Depending on where you’re listening, the schools might be closed, you might be working from home, and you probably can't have your kid stay over at their grandparents' place.

Which means… the children are at home. All. The. Time.

If it was once cute for the kids to come and pull faces behind you on the latest Zoom call, chances are your boss is a bit sick of it now. So how do you handle it?

Plus, Nails and Fails and Andrew’s romantic weekend away.

