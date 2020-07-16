Search

Big Kids: Kids Crashing Work Calls Isn't Cute Anymore

16 hours ago · 22 minutes

Big Kids: Kids Crashing Work Calls Isn’t Cute Anymore
Depending on where you’re listening, the schools might be closed, you might be working from home, and you probably can't have your kid stay over at their grandparents' place. 

Which means… the children are at home. All. The. Time.  

If it was once cute for the kids to come and pull faces behind you on the latest Zoom call, chances are your boss is a bit sick of it now. So how do you handle it? 

Plus, Nails and Fails and Andrew’s romantic weekend away. 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Mamamia.

