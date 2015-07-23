But The Children's Menu is Better

But The Children's Menu is Better
Should children be banned from restaurants? The incredible footage of surfer Mick Fanning has us wondering: are there certain things you stop doing as a parent because of the danger factor? Daddo's run in with a Great White had an unexpected ending, and an overly confident Holly uttered the words no mum dare to - and everything came crumbling down.

Show notes

This Masterchef packs his kid his own lunch for birthday parties

 Thanks to Alissa Warren, for her article on banning kids in restaurants

Michelle Bridges (and Steve, the Commando, don't forget him) have a superfit baby on the way

Tracey Spicer says Bridges comments were wrong and irresponsible.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo and you can contact them on [email protected]

This show is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network

Please subscribe on itunes and join the mess family. And don't forget to leave a review.... We've been good. Promise.

Thanks to Wonderwhite for sponsoring this show. You can get a free James Patterson ebook with every specially marked pack - there are 8 to collect - while stocks last. Visit wonderwhite.com.au for the T's & C's.

 

