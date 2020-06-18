Big Kids: ‘Is it ever okay for boys to hit girls?’

Do you think it’s okay for boys to hit each other in the playground? Is it just boys being boys? And would you still have a problem if those same boys were hitting and “play fighting” with girls?

Holly and Daddo chat through a listener's parenting dilemma that involves her daughter being hit by a school friend, who happens to be a boy. But the tricky part is that her daughter doesn’t want the teacher to know. What would you do?

Plus, Holly’s nail this week is that her family’s finally worked out how to pay pocket money to the kids… without cash! Because seriously, who has cash anymore?

