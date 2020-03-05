Big Kids: When It's Time To Hand Your Kids The Bug Spray

Big Kids: When It's Time To Hand Your Kids The Bug Spray
There's a spider or cockroach in your kids' bedroom and you're bloody terrified of them. Do you help them get it out or do you leave them to deal with it? 

And everyone knows what a man cave is, but what about she-sheds? And do you need one?

Plus, Holly discovers a new genre of music that her son is OBSESSED with. Minecraft techno is on high-rotation in her house. Nail, or Fail? 

 

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producers: Bridget Northeast, Rachael Hart & Pariya Taherzadeh

