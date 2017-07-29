When Did We All Become So Rude?

Are we losing the art of listening? Is our addiction to our smart phones and social media making us rude? Why is it so hard to RSVP? Be on time? Or just say thank you? Whether you're at home at the dinner table, or out in the big bad world on public transport, we need a masterclass in etiquette for adults. So mind your P's’s and Q’s people - it's time to reclaim the lost art of manners.

