The Grief Episode

the well

13 Sep 2016 · 37 minutes

The Grief Episode
It’s the topic that no-one really wants to talk about, but almost all of us will experience at some time or another. We still don’t know how to deal with it properly, or what to do when it comes our way. 

And for hosts Rebecca Sparrow and Robin Bailey it is the elephant in the room - Grief.

Robin and Bec both have the unfortunate distinction of having spent plenty of time with grief. And for this episode, they decided to pool their experiences with loss to help others. You will cry, you will laugh and you will most definitely learn something.

The Well is the show that explores the head, the heart and the happiness of life.

It's hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey,  .  

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via email, or call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Please subscribe to this show in iTunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.

