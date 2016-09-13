The Grief Episode

It’s the topic that no-one really wants to talk about, but almost all of us will experience at some time or another. We still don’t know how to deal with it properly, or what to do when it comes our way.



And for hosts Rebecca Sparrow and Robin Bailey it is the elephant in the room - Grief.

Robin and Bec both have the unfortunate distinction of having spent plenty of time with grief. And for this episode, they decided to pool their experiences with loss to help others. You will cry, you will laugh and you will most definitely learn something.

The Well is the show that explores the head, the heart and the happiness of life.

It's hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey, .

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

