More Sleep: Why You Need It and How To Get It

How much sleep do you get?

The Well's Robin Bailey gets four hours a night. It's not enough, and her co-host Bec Sparrow has decided that it's time for an intervention.

Because how much sleep you have, just like what you eat and how much exercise you do, impacts you in ways you might never have imagined. But with everyone living insanely busy lives and connected to our phones until we close our eyes, how do we get more?

This is an episode worth staying awake for.

Hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and radio presenter Robin Bailey, it's the show that explores the head, heart and happiness of life.

Contact the show via the facebook page,

Email [email protected]

Rebecca Sparrow is an author and self-help book reader.

And Robin Bailey is on Triple M Breakfast

Please subscribe to this show in itunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

Thanks to Cetaphil for sponsoring this show.

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.