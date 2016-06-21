Life Lessons From The Happiest People On Earth

Life Lessons From The Happiest People On Earth
Denmark is officially the happiest place in the world. So what exactly are they doing differently over there? We take a look at where the Danes get it right, and how we might just benefit from living a little more Danishly ourselves. Plus, we check in on how your sleep homework is going. And, there's a new challenge for the week that will bring you closer to your community. 

Hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and 97.3 radio presenter Robin Bailey, it's the show that explores the head, heart and happiness of life. 

Rebecca Sparrow is an author, columnist and self-help book reader.

And Robin Bailey is on Robin, Terry and Bob on Brisbane's 97.3fm

