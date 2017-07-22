Life is short. Far too short for many. Don’t wait for something to bring you to your knees to remind you that each day is precious. Now is the time to learn the lessons of the dying and make joy in our lives a priority, right here, right now. In this very special episode of The Well we remember dear friends who have passed and the lessons that they have shared with us that will live forever. It might be too exhausting to live everyday as if it’s your last but what if there was a simple trick you could do every time you’re at a traffic light that could change your life? Why is it so important to take just 5 mins today to think about your own funeral? And why we should never, ever take aging for granted…

The Well is hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey.

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

The EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

And the Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

