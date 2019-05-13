When it comes to separation and divorce, people don’t always play nice. So what do you do if there’s a custody dispute? Or if your ex-partner is being really difficult and obstructive around a property settlement? What happens when things get nasty? And violent?

On this episode of The Split, Mandy talks through her own experience with domestic violence and is joined by domestic violence survivor Vivian McGrath, who shares her incredible story about how she fled her marriage to save her child.

Just a warning though, this episode of The Split deals with issues surrounding domestic violence. If you need help, please call 1800 Respect.

If you’re going through a separation or know someone who is, The Split is here to help…

