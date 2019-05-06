How To Start Dating Again

the split

06 May 2019 · 29 minutes

How To Start Dating Again
Back
play Episode

Dating again can be confronting after a split. Do you try Tinder? A Dating website? Going down the pub? And what if you don't want to date again? Is that okay?

In this episode of The Split, we'll hold your hand and walk you through how to get back on the horse if you want to, and how to navigate dating with kids. Plus, Mandy shares her wisdom on how to handle Christmas with different dads.

If you’re going through a separation or know someone who is, The Split is here to help…

CREDITS:

The Split is made possible by our partners at Westpac. Visit their separation hub here: https://www.westpac.com.au/help/lifemoments/separation-divorce/

The Split is hosted by Mandy Nolan.

If you have a question for Nama, email us at [email protected]

The Split is produced by Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

The Split is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

Starting Over

22 minutes  ·  20 May 2019

When Things Get Nasty

22 minutes  ·  13 May 2019

How To Start Dating Again

29 minutes  ·  06 May 2019

Getting Support

27 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2019

Who Gets What?

30 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2019

Breaking Up The Family

35 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2019

It's Over...Now What?

37 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2019

Is My Relationship Over?

24 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2019

Coming Soon...

2 minutes  ·  21 Mar 2019

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???