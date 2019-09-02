Why Rove’s New TV Show Really Got Cancelled

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

Rove McManus’ new TV show has been cancelled after two episodes, so what went wrong?

Once again Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s divorce is making headlines, so what does Angelina Jolie’s mini dress have to do with it? (You can find the W Magazine spread here...https://bit.ly/2k0IPm6)

The cast of Will and Grace are in a feud with Donald Trump and things are about to get ugly. What has he tweeted this time?

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessica Wang & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts