The Too Hot To Handle Reunion Show Was… A Lot

the spill

17 hours ago · 21 minutes

The Too Hot To Handle Reunion Show Was… A Lot
On the show today…

The Too Hot To Handle reunion show delivered a lot of juicy gossip about the contestants, so what is next for the shows break out stars Harry & Frankie?

Plus, Tyra Banks was adored as the host on America’s Next Top Model, so why are fans now turning on the iconic franchise?

And, Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande released a new song together, so why was Tiger King’s Carole Baskin trying to get involved?

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by THE ICONIC, your destination for the biggest fashion & sportswear brands for women, men, and kids.

Shop at https://www.theiconic.com.au/all?campaign=thespill25  and use our code SPILL25.  

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

