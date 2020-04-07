All The New Tiger King Revelations

On the show today…

Tiger King has returned with a special bonus episode, so what new juicy details about the show did it reveal?

Amy Schumer has changed her son’s name, but what realisation led to this decision?

Sam Frost has spoken about the fate of Home & Away during COVID-19, so how much longer can the show continue?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you be Nescafe coffee, loved and trusted by Aussie families.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

