Search

The Voice’s ‘Cheating Scandal’

the spill

16 hours ago · 16 minutes

The Voice’s ‘Cheating Scandal’
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Old footage of Josh Thomas has started a discussion about television casting, so what can the industry do to be more inclusive?

Plus, in a rare moment in history, the OSCARS have been postponed, but was it the right choice?

And, a cheating scandal has rocked The Voice, but what really happened?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

More Episodes

The Voice’s ‘Cheating Scandal’

16 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

The Best Movie Of All Time

17 minutes  ·  2 days ago

What We Learnt From Reality TV This Week

20 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Shows Netflix Has Banned

20 minutes  ·  6 days ago

A Bachelorette Break Up Is Totally Our Business

21 minutes  ·  7 days ago

The Problem With Big Brother's New Elimination Rules

22 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

Now Meghan Markle's Free To Speak Her Mind

19 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

Black Lives Matter & The Gatekeepers Of Culture

26 minutes  ·  03 Jun 2020

The Rise Of OnlyFans

19 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

Why Duchess Kate Is Suing The “Royals’ Magazine”

22 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

Kylie Jenner Is Not As Rich As You Think She Is

20 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

INTERVIEW: Linda Cardellini On The Complicated Relationships In Dead To Me

16 minutes  ·  29 May 2020

The Tactical Return Of Lady Gaga

20 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

MasterChef Leaves Fans (& Contestants) In Tears

20 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

Let’s Be Honest About That Khloe Kardashian Photo

19 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

Wait... Taylor Swift’s Brother Can Sing?

18 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

"Inside I'm Very Sad": The Vulnerability Of Kyle Sandilands

20 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

WATCH CLUB: ‘The Great’ Is A Wickedly Funny Take On Royal History

23 minutes  ·  22 May 2020

Ruby Rose Scored Her Dream Role… Then Quit

21 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Kendall Jenner’s $90K Instagram Lawsuit

21 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout