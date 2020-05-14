WATCH CLUB: ‘The Great’ Is A Wickedly Funny Take On Royal History

On the show today…

We indulge in a little deep dive into Stan's latest hit show The Great, which follows the story of Catherine The Great and her life in Russia with Emperor Peter. This podcast is full of spoilers, so we advise that you binge-watch the show first and then listen to this episode. We would also love to know your thoughts on the show too, so join us in our Facebook group for further discussion.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

