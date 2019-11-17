Why Can’t Taylor Swift Perform Her Old Songs?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

The Bachelor’s Matt and Chelsie have announced their split, so why are people talking about the timing of this news?

Taylor Swift is in yet another public dispute with her ex-record label, but who is really in the right here?

Prince Andrew sat down with a tell-all interview, so why is this being called the biggest PR disaster of all time?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

