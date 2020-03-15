Taylor, Kanye & That ‘Famous’ Call: The Saga Continues

On the show today…

More footage of the Taylor Swift & Kanye West ‘Famous’ phone call has leaked, so was she in the right all along?

Miley Cyrus has opened up about religion to Hailey Bieber during an Instagram live, so what did she share about her relationship with the church? You can find their full chat HERE.. https://bit.ly/3ad6Gns )

Samantha Armytage has taken leave from Sunrise, but why is she angry about the way this news has been reported?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts