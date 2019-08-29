Serena Williams’ Husband Is Petty As Hell

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

Kirsten Dunst was once Hollywood’s golden girl, so why has the industry now rejected her?

Serena Williams’ husband pulled a petty court side publicity stunt. Is this what true romance looks like?

And to finish the show Weekend Watch, with all our recommendations of new movies and TV shows you need to check out! (Check out Laura’s article here…https://bit.ly/2PxVOL8)

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

