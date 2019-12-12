Reese Witherspoon On Time’s Sexist Magazine Feature

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Reese Witherspoon is at the height of her career, but what magazine blunder from the past inspired her to rise above?

After airing a segment on the stolen generation Sunrise have been ordered to broadcast a public apology, so how will this affect Australian tv going forward?

It’s Friday which means Weekend Watch! Our binge-worthy TV and movie suggestions to get you through the weekend.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Amazon Prime Video.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS