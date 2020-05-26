The Rise Of OnlyFans

On the show today…

Natalie Gauci stunned audiences of The Voice last night, but what singing show has she already competed in and won?

Plus, the website OnlyFans has become increasingly popular over the last few months, so why are celebrities and influencers jumping on board?

And our suggestions for TV and films to watch to educate yourself further on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

