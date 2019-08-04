Heidi Klum Got Married For The Second Time This Year

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It's snackable and perfect for your commute home. On the show today...

Olivia Newton John has given a revealing interview about her health and family, but has it changed the way we see her?

There’s a compelling theory that Heidi Klum is the new Brad Pitt, but what does this say about their relationships?

The Hills star Brody Jenner announced he’s getting a divorce, so why do people think he was never married in the first place?

And A$AP Rocky has been released from jail, so what has Trump tweeted this time?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Hannah Bowman

