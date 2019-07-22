Who Says Nicole Kidman Is A "Maniac In Bed?"

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that covers all the stuff you don't need to know but really want to.

On the show today...

Oscar-winner, Nicole Kidman has spoken about her sex life with husband Keith Urban on the Kyle and Jackie O Show and it's got the world talking. So are they just cute or is this all part of their brand?

Controversial One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is joining the Today show as a fortnightly panelist and it's got us asking...why?

People Magazine have confirmed that Riverdale couple Cole Sprouse and Lily Rinehart have broken up. So who are these people and what the hell does a sex bunker have to do with a teen show?

And 20 years on, the bad blood between supermodels Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks is explained. You can watch Tyra's Wall Street Journal interview here: https://www.wsj.com/video/tyra-banks-discusses-new-modelland-venture-naomi-campbell-and-tv/A7559378-BEF7-4043-89C7-3C089EE63718.html

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by our launch partners, NESCAFÉ Gold.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You'll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts