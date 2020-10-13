We Were Wrong About Naomi Campbell All Along

On the show today…

After a successful “redemption edit” Schapelle Corby has quit Channel 7’s SAS Australia. What pushed her to the limit?



And a new book chronicling the break down of Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been released. Find out what's really been going on behind closed doors.

Plus, in today's deep dive...we've been wrong about Naomi Campbell for decades. The supermodel covers the new issue of Vogue and explains how the “angry Black woman” narrative has marred her career for decades

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer



LINKS

Vogue Interview: Trailblazer, Mentor, Provocateur: How Naomi Campbell Changed Modeling Forever

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.