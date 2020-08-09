Miley Cyrus' Most Honest Interview Ever

On the show today…

Schapelle Corby is set to appear in her first reality TV show, but what has she signed up for?

Plus, Delta Goodrem has released her latest single 'Paralyzed', but what's the true meaning behind it?



And, in today's deep dive we unpack all of the tea from Miley Cyrus' interview with the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart



LINKS:

Miley Cyrus' Full Interview: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/call-her-daddy/id1418960261?i=1000488089909

WANT MORE?



Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts