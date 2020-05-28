Search

Now Meghan Markle's Free To Speak Her Mind

the spill

12 hours ago · 19 minutes

Now Meghan Markle's Free To Speak Her Mind
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Meghan Markle recorded a video message for the graduating class of 2020 at her old Los Angeles high school, so thoughts did she share about the death of George Floyd?

Plus, Pete Evans may no longer be on My Kitchen Rules, but why is 60 Minutes giving him a platform? 

And, Weekend Watch - some TV and movie suggestions to get you through the weekend. 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

More Episodes

Now Meghan Markle's Free To Speak Her Mind

19 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Black Lives Matter & The Gatekeepers Of Culture

26 minutes  ·  a day ago

The Rise Of OnlyFans

19 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Why Duchess Kate Is Suing The “Royals’ Magazine”

22 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kylie Jenner Is Not As Rich As You Think She Is

20 minutes  ·  4 days ago

INTERVIEW: Linda Cardellini On The Complicated Relationships In Dead To Me

16 minutes  ·  7 days ago

The Tactical Return Of Lady Gaga

20 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

MasterChef Leaves Fans (& Contestants) In Tears

20 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

Let’s Be Honest About That Khloe Kardashian Photo

19 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

Wait... Taylor Swift’s Brother Can Sing?

18 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

"Inside I'm Very Sad": The Vulnerability Of Kyle Sandilands

20 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

WATCH CLUB: ‘The Great’ Is A Wickedly Funny Take On Royal History

23 minutes  ·  22 May 2020

Ruby Rose Scored Her Dream Role… Then Quit

21 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Kendall Jenner’s $90K Instagram Lawsuit

21 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Why Megan Fox Disappeared From Hollywood

17 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

The ‘Unbearable’ Reality Of Being Miley Cyrus’ Sister

21 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Celebrities Who Call The Paparazzi On Themselves

22 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

Katy Perry’s Cheeky MasterChef Moment

19 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

Mary-Kate Olsen’s Emergency Divorce

21 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

Confessions Of A Reality TV Editor

21 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout