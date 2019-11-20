It’s A Good Day For Lizzo, But A Bad Day For Taylor Swift

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

The 2020 Grammy nominations have been announced, so who was snubbed for the biggest award?

RuPaul is the first drag queen to be on the cover of Vanity Fair, so what controversies were brought up in the profile?

Everyone’s favourite Bachelor couple Matty J and Laura Byrne have revealed some details about their wedding, so what can we expect?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Telstra Locator, helping you find the things that matter most.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

