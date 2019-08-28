The Bachelor’s New Publicity Stunt, Explained

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

Kim Kardashian has graced the cover of Vogue Arabia. What does this interview tell us about her relationship with fame?

90210 is returning with a reboot, but why have they gone with such an unexpected plot line?

Rachael was sent home from The Bachelor, so why is her relationship with fellow contestant Vakoo the reason she is making headlines?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

