Those Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Headlines, Explained

the spill

13 hours ago · 18 minutes

On the show today…

Drew Barrymore has commented about her relationship with her weight, so why are some people taken aback by what she has said? 

Plus, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are again dominating headlines with details of their time together, so why is this resurfacing?
 
And, Weekend Watch - our recommendations for what to watch this weekend! 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Gordon's London Dry Gin... Shall We?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

