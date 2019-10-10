“What A Waste Of A Tank Of Gas”: Bachelorette Angie Is Our New Hero

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

We are two episodes into The Bachelorette, but what out of line behaviour led to Angie sending one of the men packing? (Check out our interview with Angie here…. https://bit.ly/35paHmQ )

Hustlers is finally out in cinemas today, but what should you know before seeing the film?

As always we finish off the week with our Weekend Watch - suggestions for your weekend viewing pleasure, including an old TV favourite back for the 5th season and a new female-led DC movie!

