Tully Smyth On The Psychological Impact Of Reality TV

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Jenna Dewan’s book “Gracefully You” is out, so what has she revealed about her split from Channing Tatum?

Triple J has just announced an all-girl breakfast team for 2020, so who are Sally and Erica?

A contestant from House Rules has won compensation for how they were depicted on the show, so what will this mean for reality tv contestants in the future?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by the new Amazon Prime Video.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Tully Smyth

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts