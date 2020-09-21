Search

No-one Expected Feminism From The Bachelor

11 hours ago · 15 minutes

No-one Expected Feminism From The Bachelor
On the show today…

Prince Harry has spoken out regarding the upcoming U.S. presidential election and opened up about never having voted before.

Also, Time magazine has released the 100 most influential people of 2020 and an unexpected face is on the cover.

Plus, in today's deep dive we discuss Kim Cattrall doubling down on her feud with former Sex And The City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

