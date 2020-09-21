Erin Molan And The True Price Of Fame

On the show today…

Power couple, Zoë Foster Blake and Hamish Blake are the new faces of a multi-million dollar campaign encouraging Australians to "Holiday Here This Year."

And Gal Gadot is partnering with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to play Cleopatra in the new blockbuster movie. But why are people so unhappy with her casting?

Plus, in today's deep dive...Rugby League presenter, Erin Molan breaks her silence about the abuse and harassment she has suffered online. Now, Erin is calling for a change.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

Erin Molan "60 Minutes" Interview: https://www.9now.com.au/60-minutes/2020/episode-36

