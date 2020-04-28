Elon Musk & The Baby Name That Blew Up The Internet

On the show today…

Jessica Simpson has been body-shamed about a dress she wore years ago, so how did she respond?

Plus, Elon Musk and Grimes have made headlines for their unusual choice of baby name, but in the crazy world of Hollywood are we really surprised?

And in need of some new things to watch this week? We’ve got you covered with What To Watch Next.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by NESCAFÉ coffee, make the most of each moment with a great cup of coffee.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Guests: Special thanks to Rob Mills for sending through a birthday message for Laura!

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9