Search

Behind The Bullying Allegations On The Ellen Show

the spill

a day ago · 19 minutes

Behind The Bullying Allegations On The Ellen Show
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Britney Spears' father has finally commented on her situation, but what does he have to say about the #FreeBritney movement? 

Plus, it seems someone has let slip about Sean Penn's latest wedding, we have all the details

And, in today's deep dive we dissect all the bullying and harassment allegations surrounding The Ellen Show, but what has her response been?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

More Episodes

Behind The Bullying Allegations On The Ellen Show

19 minutes  ·  a day ago

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

18 minutes  ·  4 days ago

We're Not Accepting Ciarran Stott's Double Standards

20 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Why Not Everyone's Happy About Our New Bachelorettes

20 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Story That Harry And Meghan Could Never Tell

18 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Australia's Best Dating Show

18 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Taylor Swift Has Been Very Busy In Isolation

17 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

Kim Kardashian Tells Us What's Really Going On

21 minutes  ·  22 Jul 2020

22 Years Since The Parent Trap And The Nostalgia Is Real

22 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Was Kanye’s Rally Speech A Cry For Help?

24 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2020

Everyone Thinks The Voice Finale Was "Rigged"

16 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Hamish Blake Has Officially Out-Caked Himself

18 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Ciarran, Abbie, An Ex-Girlfriend: Everything Bachelor In Paradise

18 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Why The Internet Wants to 'Free Britney Spears'

20 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

The Unspoken Legacy Of Naya Rivera

16 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2020

Jada & Will Smith On Their ‘Bad Marriage’

16 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Introducing Quizzish

36 minutes  ·  11 Jul 2020

Those Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Headlines, Explained

18 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

The Tea Has Been Spilled On Tom Cruise

16 minutes  ·  08 Jul 2020

Mandy Moore Just Showed Us Exactly How To Respond To A Toxic Ex

16 minutes  ·  07 Jul 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout