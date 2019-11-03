Demi Lovato Practises ‘Body Acceptance’ Instead Of ‘Body Positivity’

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Demi Lovato has given her first interview in a year, so what does it have to do with body neutrality?

Lady Gaga has announced her next acting gig, so why are people already talking Oscars?

Kate Middleton has been spending time with mum’s from her children’s school, but how does she get there without being spotted?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by the new Amazon Prime Video.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts





