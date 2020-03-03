Why Everyone Is Talking About Corey Feldman's Doco

On the show today…

Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman’s accusations of sexual assaulting Corey Haim.

Daniel Craig covers the April issue of GQ, so what did the cover story reveal about the evolution of Hollywood's leading men?

Sophie Turner has revealed one of her biggest fashion regrets, so what is the reason behind her picking that infamous red outfit?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

