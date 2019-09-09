Chrissy Teigen Has Schooled Donald Trump...Again

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

From Tom Hanks to Kristen Stewart, who has been making headlines during the Toronto International Film Festival?

We delve into the history of Donald Trump and Chrissy Teigen's feud after he ignited another Twitter war with her.

Who Magazine has published pictures revealing the top 4 contestants of The Bachelor, but will this affect the show going forward?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts