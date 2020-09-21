Why The Charmed Reboot Is Causing Controversy

the spill

19 hours ago · 16 minutes

Why The Charmed Reboot Is Causing Controversy
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Forbes has released its annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women and it’s good news for Rhianna, but not for Kylie Jenner.

And in a powerful message for women with fertility struggles, TODAY star Sylvia Jeffreys has spoken publicly about her pregnancy and difficult IVF journey. 

Plus, in today's deep dive...the new and old casts of television show, Charmed are locked in a war of words and it tells us a lot about TV reboot culture.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter... 

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Why The Charmed Reboot Is Causing Controversy

16 minutes  ·  19 hours ago

A Celebrity Cheating Scandal And A Handwritten Note

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Erin Molan And The True Price Of Fame

17 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Mindy Kaling And The Motherhood Conversation We Should Be Having

14 minutes  ·  4 days ago

We Approve of Zoë Foster Blake's "Terrible Business Move"

14 minutes  ·  7 days ago

The Real Story Behind the Bachelorette Walk Out

15 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2020

INTERVIEW: Elly and Becky Miles on How The Bachelorette Ends

19 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2020

Kylie Jenner and the Death of Instagram Culture

14 minutes  ·  05 Oct 2020

WATCH CLUB: Stan's 'The Comey Rule' Nails Trump

21 minutes  ·  02 Oct 2020

The Power of Chrissy Teigen's Grief

13 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Georgia Love: Her Wedding, Public Scrutiny & The Bachelor

20 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2020

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness: The Unshakeable Myth

17 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell: A Relapse And A Public Narrative

17 minutes  ·  28 Sep 2020

The Complicated Reaction To Lizzo’s Vogue Cover

16 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Locky, Irena and Bella Tell Us All The Goss

23 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

Locky, Irena and Bella Tell Us All The Goss

23 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

No-one Expected Feminism From The Bachelor

15 minutes  ·  23 Sep 2020

Lauren Conrad Finally Tells The Real Story Of The Hills

16 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Was Ellen's Apology Out Of Touch?

21 minutes  ·  21 Sep 2020

Brad & Jen: A Masterclass In Celebrity Misdirection

15 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout