Why The Charmed Reboot Is Causing Controversy

Forbes has released its annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women and it’s good news for Rhianna, but not for Kylie Jenner.

And in a powerful message for women with fertility struggles, TODAY star Sylvia Jeffreys has spoken publicly about her pregnancy and difficult IVF journey.

Plus, in today's deep dive...the new and old casts of television show, Charmed are locked in a war of words and it tells us a lot about TV reboot culture.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

