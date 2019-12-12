‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Camila Cabello has apologised for racist remarks, but why has it taken her so long?

Ruth Wilson made headlines when she abruptly left hit show The Affair, so what was the truth behind this move?

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is kicking off in January, so who is heading into the jungle?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Amazon Prime Video.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS





