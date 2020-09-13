Brad & Jen: A Masterclass In Celebrity Misdirection

On the show today…
In a new interview with News Corp about her new song and health battle, Delta Goodrem sheds light on whether she'll be on The Voice in 2021.
Plus, Melanie C reveals that the Spice Girls are prioritising an Aussie tour and we cannot wait!
Also, in today's deep dive we discuss the starriest of Zoom calls which resulted in a celeb pop culture moment that had been decades in the making.
The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.
Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece
Producer: Melanie Sauer
