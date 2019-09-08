Why Everyone’s Talking About Bindi Irwin’s Wedding ‘Feud’

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

Eva Longoria has written a letter to support Felicity Huffman in court but has she also confirmed TV’s biggest behind the scenes feud?

Bob Irwin has been making headlines for feuding with granddaughter Bindi Irwin, but does a new interview set the record straight?

Teresa Palmer always looked like she had the perfect rise to fame, so what happened when she first moved to Hollywood that led to her nearly quitting acting altogether?

