You Know It's Bad On The Bachelor When Osher Weighs In

The first trailer for The Bachelorette 2020 has dropped with sisters Elly and Becky Miles both looking for love, and the men are...confused.



Plus, Kim Kardashian-West has announced a new maternity line for her shape-wear brand Skims and not everyone is happy.

Also, in today's deep dive we discuss Osher Günsberg's comments about Bella's behaviour on The Bachelor and whether it's ever okay for hosts to take sides.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.



