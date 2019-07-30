Why Are Meghan & Harry Only Having Two Kids?

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It's snackable and perfect for your commute home. On the show today...

The Bachelor Matt Agnew has confirmed he's head over heels in love, so how has he been keeping this new relationship hidden? And who is the lovely lady? Well, good news because Matt joins Laura and Kee in the studio to give us all the gossip and he doesn't disappoint.

Prince Harry has given a new interview about Meghan Markle, but why are the couple afraid to have more than two children?

And, Old Town Road is now the number one single of all time, so why is there so much controversy around how it got there?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart

