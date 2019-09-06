Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

Every month Mamamia Reviews will dissect the current biggest TV show in the world - and this month it’s all about Younger season six.

Season six of Younger was set up to be the show’s juiciest year yet, from Liza and Charles entering into a full-blown relationship, Kelsey flying too close to the career sun and of course, THAT big reveal fans cannot stop talking about.

Mamamia’s Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens dissect the good, the bad and the downright swoon-worthy from this season. Plus, Laura shares her best stories about what went down on her trip to New York City where she interviewed members of the cast from the show.

And yes, there will be a whole lot of spoilers.

