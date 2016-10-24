Westworld, Rosehaven & The Walking Dead.

Rosie is back. And there is so much TV to talk about.

If you’re pining for the next season of Game of Thrones, you really, really need to be watching Westworld, according to Laura AND Rosie. Yes, they finally agree on something. We call up Celia Pacquola and talk to her about her new show Rosehaven with Luke McGregor. Plus you know how you always say YouTube stars should have their own show? Well that happened to YouTube character Miranda Sings, and now we’re not so sure.

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik

Thanks to special guest Celia Pacquola

Big Little Lies premieres in 2017, on Showcase, the home of HBO.

Rosehaven is on Wednesday Nights on the ABC from 9pm. Or find it on iTunes, Google Play or iView.

Watch The Walking Dead on Showcase on Mondays at 7.30pm.

Find Haters Back Off on Netflix.

You can watch Westworld on Showcase every Monday direct from the US at 12.30pm or again at 8.30.

Rosie thinks you should be watching Roots on iTunes and Laura thinks you should be watching The Flash on Stan.

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.