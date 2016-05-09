Waleed, Wolf Creek and Wentworth.

the recap

09 May 2016 · 40 minutes

Waleed, Wolf Creek and Wentworth.
Back
play Episode

On The Binge, everyone gets a Logie. 

But what actually goes on inside the Logie Awards? 

Susan Carland joins Laura Brodnik and Monique Bowley to discuss her husband Waleed Aly's Gold Logie win, what it's like inside the room, and the strangest things that happen on the red carpet.

Plus, the fourth season of Wentworth is about to premiere, Monz couldn't be more excited that there's a TV version of Wolf Creek and this week, Recommendations come from you, the listener. 

Show notes

The Binge is brought to you by Foxtel: Make it Yours. 

This week, Rosie Waterland is sick, and our show is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Monique Bowley.

With thanks to Susan Carland.

Monique recommends Scandal, available on iTunes

Laura recommends iZombie, available on Stan.

Contact the show via email: [email protected]

And the all-new bat phone, where you can leave a voice message for us to play on the show. The number is 02 8999 9386.

This show was produced by Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff.

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???