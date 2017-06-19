UnReal, The Family Law & Yummy Mummies

19 Jun 2017 · 36 minutes

UnReal, The Family Law & Yummy Mummies
There’s a new reality TV show on the schedule and the publicity is in overdrive. Yummy Mummies hasn’t even aired yet and it's already more controversial than a breastfeeding mum being scolded in a cafe. Netflix’s new show Glow has been called the new Orange Is The New Black - has a show about female wrestling opened up a new realm of female drama? And the brilliant Benjamin Law joins us to discuss the brand new season of his show, The Family Law.

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Gemma Garkut

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Monique Bowley is the Executive Producer of Podcasts

Find the first two seasons of UnReal on Stan now

Seven are yet to announce an air date for Young Mummies

The Family Law is on Thursday night, 8.30pm on SBS – you can also catch episodes on SBS On Demand.

Glow is released on Netflix this Friday 

Laura wants you to watch Damages on Stan and Gemma thinks you should give Drop Dead Diva a go on Stan. Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

