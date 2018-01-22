The End of the F**king World is Really F**king Good

Now that the profanities are out of the way, let's talk about Netflix's brand new teen show. But it's not just teens that will love this dark comedy - the Bonnie and Clyde-esque adventures of Alyssa and James hit us adults in the heart, too.

It's been called the new 13 Reasons Why, for its grim subject matter, but are these comparisons fair? And how can a show about rape, murder and a would-be psychopath be so damn funny?

Plus, we watched that soul destroying ending several times to provide you with the definitive answer to what the f**k just happened. You're welcome.





Shownotes

Your hosts today were Laura Brodnik and Jessie Stephens

Watch The End of the F**king World on Netlfix

MAFS returns to Channel 9 on January 29th

