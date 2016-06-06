The Briefcase, Kiss Bang Love and Offspring

the recap

06 Jun 2016 · 49 minutes

The Briefcase, Kiss Bang Love and Offspring
Back
play Episode

How much would someone have to pay you to pash a stranger on TV? Rosie and Laura speak to a contestant of Kiss Bang Love who confesses all the behind the scenes movements and money. 

There's a new "poverty porn" show on the way, which classic movie is being made into a TV series, and can everyone please calm their farm about The Bachelor? Put the cameras down, paps.  We don’t want it spoiled before it begins.

Plus, Rosie was in the writer’s room for the new season of Offspring and we do everything we can to find out what happens. 

Show Notes

This show was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik, and produced by Holly Wainwright, Monique Bowley and Elissa Ratliff. 

With thanks to Polly McDouall.

Offspring is currently filming in Melbourne and will come to Ten later this year.

The Briefcase will air on Channel Nine.

Chelsea is available for streaming on Netflix.

Kiss Bang Love is on Seven, Tuesdays, 9.15pm.

Rosie recommends Angie Tribeca on Stan

Laura recommends Unreal on Stan.

Contact the show [email protected]

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???