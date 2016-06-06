The Briefcase, Kiss Bang Love and Offspring

How much would someone have to pay you to pash a stranger on TV? Rosie and Laura speak to a contestant of Kiss Bang Love who confesses all the behind the scenes movements and money.

There's a new "poverty porn" show on the way, which classic movie is being made into a TV series, and can everyone please calm their farm about The Bachelor? Put the cameras down, paps. We don’t want it spoiled before it begins.

Plus, Rosie was in the writer’s room for the new season of Offspring and we do everything we can to find out what happens.

Show Notes

This show was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik, and produced by Holly Wainwright, Monique Bowley and Elissa Ratliff.

With thanks to Polly McDouall.

Offspring is currently filming in Melbourne and will come to Ten later this year.

The Briefcase will air on Channel Nine.

Chelsea is available for streaming on Netflix.

Kiss Bang Love is on Seven, Tuesdays, 9.15pm.

Rosie recommends Angie Tribeca on Stan

Laura recommends Unreal on Stan.

